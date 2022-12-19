Chelsea told why six-month Ronaldo deal makes sense as Gallas talks up move for ex-Man Utd superstar

Chelsea should be looking to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, says William Gallas, with the Blues advised to explore the option of a six-month agreement.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar currently finds himself without a club after being released by Manchester United. Various landing spots have been mooted for Ronaldo, from America to Saudi Arabia, but Gallas believes the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could do a useful job leading the line at Stamford Bridge if he can be acquired on a short-term deal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ex-Blues defender Gallas has told Genting Casino: “Chelsea have to buy a striker. They have to find the right striker who fits the system. It’s not only me who sees that problem. Chelsea are in the position where they are not scoring many goals, and Ronaldo could do that. It would have been difficult for him at the World Cup on the bench, so he needs time to think to avoid a similar situation to what happened at Man United. If he goes to Chelsea, it should only be until the end of the season but I think he could do a good job there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea’s standing in world football ensures that they are forever in the market for the best talent available, and Gallas believes that should also bring them into the mix for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. He added on the England international: “Bellingham should go to Chelsea. They need a midfielder who is tall, strong and can go box to box. Bellingham is a perfect player for Chelsea and they should have signed him earlier. Now, it will be more difficult as he has a connection with Liverpool. Bellingham is the future of English football and he has everything. He has everything, and if he carries on like this, he will be England’s best midfielder.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are readying themselves for a return to competitive action after the World Cup break, with Graham Potter’s side set to play host to Bournemouth in the Premier League on December 27.