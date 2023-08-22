Chelsea outcast or PSG starlet?! AC Milan's striker hunt has led to the Blues' Broja and Les Parisien's Ekitike

AC Milan are said to have identified both Chelsea's Armando Broja and PSG's Hugo Ekitike as potential targets.

Milan in market for new striker

Broja and Ekitike both options

Giroud now 36 heading into new season

WHAT HAPPENED? According to reports via Gianluca Di Marzio, both Broja and Ekitike are being closely watched, with the Rossoneri keen to seek a deal for the latter on loan, but only if there is no obligation to buy upon its conclusion. PSG's new boss Luis Enrique has already named the former Reims forward as one of the names available to leave the club this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With experienced forward Olivier Giroud now aged 36, it seems the Serie A outfit are looking to provide the Frenchman with some much-needed cover heading into the new season. Giroud scored 18 goals in 47 appearances last season and has already opened his account for 23/24.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea's Broja may be considered as another option, but the Albanian is yet to get back up to full speed, following the ACL injury he sustained during last year's break for the winter World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR EKITIKE?: The Parisians are back in Ligue 1 action this weekend and are set to take on Lens in a repeat of last season's 1st v 2nd battle.