Blow for Chelsea and Man City! Palace set to open talks with Eberechi Eze over bumper new contract after summer interest

Soham Mukherjee
ChelseaManchester CityE. EzeCrystal PalacePremier League

Chelsea and Manchester City have received a transfer blow as Crystal Palace have reportedly opened talks with Eberechi Eze over a bumper new contract.

  • Man City & Chelsea wanted Eze
  • Palace put £80m price tag on player
  • Open extension talks with attacking midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, the Eagles are looking to hand an extension to the attacking midfielder after they successfully managed to fend away interest from City & Chelsea in the summer. The 25-year-old midfielder has two years left in his existing contract which has further pushed Palace to open talks for a long-term deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eze has established himself as a key player at Selhurst Park with 10 goals and four assists in 38 Premier League matches for Palace last season which led City to consider signing him following an injury to Kevin De Bruyne. However, they ultimately chose to settle with Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers after falling short of matching Palace's steep asking price of £80 million ($100m).

Eze's brilliant form helped him earn an England team call-up and even featured in a friendly against Scotland. He has continued with his heroics this season as well and has scored once in five Premier League games this season.

WHAT NEXT? Eze will be back in action on Saturday against Fulham.

