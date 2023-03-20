Chelsea to include USMNT star Christian Pulisic in bid to seal Victor Osimhen transfer deal with Napoli

Chelsea are reportedly ready to include Christian Pulisic in a transfer package that will see them attempt to prise Victor Osimhen away from Napoli.

American forward generating exit talk

Nigerian striker attracting interest

Deals to be done in summer window

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are one of several leading sides in Europe to have turned their attention towards Nigeria international Osimhen. The 24-year-old striker has been in stunning form this season, registering 25 goals through 29 appearances for the runaway leaders of Serie A.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Such firepower would be most welcome at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea still lacking a reliable and proven No.9, and it could be that a big-money raid from west London is launched this summer. Calciomercato reports that part of that bid may include United States international forward Pulisic.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The USMNT winger has struggled for form and fitness at times this season, while facing fierce competition for places, and would help to sweeten a deal for Osimhen as Napoli would be landing another attacker while reluctantly bidding farewell to their superstar centre forward.

WHAT NEXT? It is also suggested that AC Milan and Juventus would be keen on taking Pulisic to Italy in the next transfer window if he is not used as a makeweight in any other deal, with Chelsea needing to make a big decision on his future as the 24-year-old approaches the final 12 months of his contract in England.