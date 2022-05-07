Chelsea have put themselves in a difficult position with Wolves draw, admits Azpilicueta

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta admits the Blues did themselves no favours by letting a two-goal lead slip to draw with Wolves on Saturday.

The Blues, despite seeing Ruben Loftus-Cheek's strike ruled out by VAR, were leading comfortably going into the final 15 minutes thanks to a double from Romelu Lukaku.

They failed to see out a win that would have left them all but qualified for the Champions League as Wolves fought back late on, levelling the game at 2-2 in the 97th minute.

What did Azpilicueta say about the dropped points?

"It is very disappointing because we were leading 2-0, so to drop two points in this way is very disappointing," Azpilicueta told Sky Sports.

"Of course the taste of the game is bad. We are conceding too many goals in the last couple of games which is putting us in a difficult position in the race for the Champions League.

"Other teams are winning and we are not getting as many points as we should. We have to get up together and have a good last few weeks. It is in our hands and we have an FA Cup final to play."

The bigger picture

While just a few short weeks ago the top four appeared a foregone conclusion for Chelsea, two defeats and two draws in their last five Premier League outing have allowed Arsenal and Spurs to close the gap.

Victory for the Gunners on Sunday against Leeds would take them within a single point of the Blues and third place, while Tottenham could move within three points should they beat Liverpool.

"The pressure is always there. You have to accept it. Every point is important. Now we have to start better," Azpilicueta added. "We used to be a solid team, now we are conceding a lot of goals. That has put ourselves in a difficult position.

"We need to do the basics better. In the last couple of games we have conceded so many goals. The two boxes are the key areas. We scored two then conceded two at home. That is hard.

"Sometimes you need a 1-0 win. We have not been as sharp or as fluid as we've been before but we scored to go 2-0 and that should have been enough."

