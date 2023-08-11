Chelsea consider bid for Marco Verratti as PSG star snubs interest from Saudi Arabia

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Marco Verratti after the Italian midfielder shunned a move to Saudi Arabia.

Verratti wants to continue in Europe

PSG ready to offload the player

Mauricio Pochettino admires Verratti's skills

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Footmercato, the Blues are mulling over a move for Verratti after missing out on Brighton's Moises Caicedo to Liverpool. Moreover, the midfielder is no longer inclined towards the Middle East and is looking to stay in Europe. This shift in stance has captured the attention of Chelsea, who are now showing interest in acquiring the experienced player to fortify their midfield.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Verratti's familiarity with Mauricio Pochettino's methods also makes him an attractive prospect for the Blues. The Argentine manager is trying to forge a new-shape midfield at Stamford with Enzo Fernandez as the centre-piece of the project. Meanwhile, the experience of the 30-year-old will come in handy as younger players like Connor Gallagher, Andre Santos and Carney Chukwuemeka can rally around him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG have already informed Verratti that he is not in their plans for the new season and is free to seek pastures new. He was even not allowed to attend the open media day along with contract rebel Kylian Mbappe and other outcasts.

WHAT NEXT? The potential acquisition of Verratti could provide Chelsea with a seasoned midfielder who can add further steel to the centre of the park, especially after the departure of Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante. However, it remains to be seen if the interest from Chelsea is concrete or they shift focus to other targets.