How to get Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Chelsea take on AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at Stamford Bridge in london.

The Blues hold a strong overall head-to-head advantage, boasting 12 wins compared to Bournemouth's 4 across their previous meetings. However, the fixture has proved competitive recently, highlighted by a thrilling 2-2 draw the last time these two sides met at Stamford Bridge in December 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League kick-off?

Chelsea take on AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, with kick-off scheduled for the time shown below.

Premier League - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Stamford Bridge

How to buy Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, follow these options:

Official Chelsea FC Ticketing Platform: Create an official account on the official Chelsea FC website or mobile app. General admission tickets are initially made available to official Chelsea members through a loyalty point and ballot system before any potential general sale.

Official Ticket Exchange: Chelsea members can access the club's official Ticket Exchange portal to purchase tickets listed by season ticket holders who are unable to attend the match.

Official Matchday Hospitality: If you do not have a paid club membership, official VIP or hospitality packages (including seating with lounge access, food, and drinks) can be purchased directly through Chelsea FC without membership requirements.

Away Supporters: AFC Bournemouth fans must purchase tickets directly through the official AFC Bournemouth ticketing portal. Tickets are allocated based on away loyalty points accrued by registered supporters.

Secondary Ticket Marketplaces: If official primary tickets sell out, ticket comparison sites and secondary resale platforms such as StubHub list tickets from resellers, though prices are generally higher than face value.

How much do Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth vary depending on the purchase channel, seating tier, and membership status:

Official General Admission (Chelsea Home Stand): Standard adult tickets purchased directly through Chelsea FC range from £30 to £82 , depending on category grading and seating area (such as Matthew Harding Stand, Shed End, West Stand, or East Stand). Discounted concession rates for juniors and seniors typically range from £15 to £40 .

Away Supporters (Bournemouth Stand): Away section tickets at Stamford Bridge follow the Premier League league-wide away cap, fixed at £30 for adults.

Official Matchday Hospitality: VIP and matchday hospitality packages purchased through Chelsea FC generally start from £250 to £500+ per person depending on dining options and lounge tier.

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League: Everything you need to know

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth Form

Chelsea arrive on the back of four wins from their last five matches, with the solitary blemish a 3-3 draw against Johor Darul Ta'zim in pre-season. In competitive football, Alonso's side have been impressive: a 2-3 win at Fulham, a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Luton Town, and then a 4-3 thriller against Brighton in their most recent Premier League outing. Across those five matches, Chelsea have scored 14 goals, though they have also conceded ten, pointing to an attack-minded but defensively porous side.

Bournemouth's recent run is more mixed. Rose's side claimed just one win in their last five, beating Genoa 10-1 in a pre-season fixture. Their two Premier League outings produced a draw against Everton and a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City. They have drawn twice and lost twice in their other competitive matches, scoring six and conceding eight across the five games.

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 at Stamford Bridge on December 30, 2025, in the Premier League. That result continued a recent pattern of drawn contests: the two clubs also played out a 0-0 at the Vitality Stadium on December 6, 2025, and shared a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in January 2025. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Chelsea have one win, Bournemouth have none, and three matches have finished level.