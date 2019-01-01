Buffon snubbed Premier League offers to make Juventus return

The World Cup-winning goalkeeper is heading back to the Serie A champions on a short-term deal after opting against a switch to English football

Gianluigi Buffon turned down offers from the Premier League in order to make an emotional return to , claims the iconic goalkeeper’s agent.

At 41 years of age, and after just one season outside of , the World Cup winner is heading back to Turin.

A medical with the Serie A champions is being undertaken ahead of the signing of a one-year contract with the Bianconeri.

Buffon spent the 2018-19 campaign in with , having seen a 17-year association with Juve brought to a close.

Once the exit doors were opened at Parc des Princes, various landing spots for a modern-day great were mooted and it was suggested that he could head to , but Silvano Martina claims a homecoming was always the preferred option.

He told the Daily Mail of Buffon’s future call: “He had many offers, especially from the Premier League and from other large teams.

“I don't name names, it's not in my style but I think you won't have problems understanding.

“Buffon has always made choices with his heart and never for his wallet. You can compare his return home to that of a husband who after an escapade can't wait to hug his wife again.”

Martina insists a spell outside of Turin cannot be considered a “betrayal” on Buffon’s part, as he departed Juve after several successful years of loyal service.

He added: “I don't think it was a betrayal to go to PSG. He didn't stay in Italy. It was a quick, immediate offer.

“As his agent I advised him to accept considering all this as a nice thing and also to consider that it would provide a comfortable lifestyle for his large family.”

Buffon is now forming part of an exciting summer of recruitment by the champions.

Adrien Rabiot is among those to have arrived at the Allianz Stadium, with the former PSG midfielder set to be reunited with a familiar face who helped to talk him into a move to Italy, while Aaron Ramsey has also linked up with Juve as a free agent.

“I think that Rabiot listened to Gigi with respect and sympathy. I consider Rabiot making the best choice,” Martina said.

“Ramsey is a great player, I can tell you he is happy, playing the best job in the world with the champions. The Welsh can only be filled with pride. Gigi loves technical players like Aaron.”