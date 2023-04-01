Bruno Fernandes 'is an example'! Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag shouts out midfielder one month after Liverpool debacle

Erik ten Hag has called Bruno Fernandes an example for the rest of the Manchester United team to follow.

Portugal star important for United

Earned praise of Ten Hag

Manager says he is "example" to follow

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese midfielder has been a key figure for the Red Devils, starting all 25 of his Premier League appearances this season. While the 28-year-old has been criticised - particularly after his antics in a 7-0 defeat to Liverpool - Ten Hag has nothing but praise for one of his star players.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is fantastic. He has [had] a fantastic season so far and firstly he is an example. He gives so much energy to the team, but he is taking so much responsibility and pushing the team, but often by example," the coach said in a Q&A session with fans.

“Not only by coaching, by example and he is so good in transitional moments. Of course, in the final third, he is continually a threat. In possession, he is always available to receive the ball. He is always an option and almost every time, he has the right solution. I am so happy with Bruno in my team, and I think he's made a massive improvement during the season, and I hope he can continue this."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag's kind words about Fernandes come less than a month after his side were demolished 7-0 by Liverpool. His antics in that game were reported to have annoyed his United co-stars as he complained to team-mates and then stormed down the tunnel, but he has since recovered his form.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Fernandes will be expected to play a key role when United take on Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.