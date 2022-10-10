Broja bidding to become Chelsea’s version of R9 after taking inspiration from brilliant Brazilian Ronaldo

Armando Broja has his first goal as a Chelsea player, with the promising striker taking inspiration from legendary Brazilian frontman Ronaldo.

Opened goal account for Blues

Learning from proven team-mates

Models game on World Cup winner

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old, who is a product of the famed academy system at Stamford Bridge, broke his duck for the Blues in a 3-0 Premier League victory over Wolves. He has had to be patient in pursuit of regular game time in west London, with loan spells taken in at Vitesse and Southampton, but was given the perfect role model by his father and is hoping to become a version of R9 for the modern era.

WHAT THEY SAID: Broja has said of modelling his game on Ronaldo: “He was my dad’s favourite player, still is my dad’s favourite player. He loved him, watched him all the time and always wanted me to play like R9. He would always show me clips on YouTube and we would sit and watch games of him. He loved him and that’s where I got my love for him. I watched a lot of his games and I try to get little bits of tricks and stuff he did. My dad played a big role in getting me here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the present, Broja is competing for game time at Chelsea with a number of proven performers – although he is looking to take as many lessons as possible from those around him. He added: “[Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang coming in has been amazing so far. I learn a lot from him in training and games. It is good competition.”

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea are unbeaten in eight Premier League home games (W5 D3), winning three in a row at Stamford Bridge in the competition for the first time since September 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR BROJA? Chelsea will be back in Champions League action on Tuesday away at AC Milan, before staying out on the road when they travel to Aston Villa on Sunday.