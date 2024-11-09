This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Erling Haaland Manchester City 2024Getty Images
Premier League
team-logo
The American Express Community Stadium
team-logo
Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Brighton vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueBrightonManchester CityBrighton vs Manchester City

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City are faced with an unfamiliar situation under Pep Guardiola's tutelage, as the Cityzens aim to avert their fourth straight loss in all competitions when they face Brighton for a Premier League meeting at the Amex on Saturday.

While City last suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting in the Champions League, the Seagulls are on a winless run of their own (D1 L2) following a 2-1 league loss at Liverpool last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United StatesUSA, Universo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainMoviestar+, DAZN
ItalySky Sport Calcio, Sky Go Italia
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester City will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Universo.

Watch Brighton vs Man City on Fubo
Stream now
Watch Brighton vs Man City on Sky Sports
Stream now

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Brighton vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 9, 2024
Kick-off time:12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm GMT
Venue:Amex

The Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester City will be played at the American Express Stadium in Brighton and Hove, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

While Solly March, James Milner and Adam Webster will not return to action before the international break, Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley could make the matchday squad against City.

Lewis Dunk and Yankuba Minteh would also need once-overs, while Yasin Ayari is expected to shake off his ankle problem.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler could also bring in Carlos Baleba in midfield, with Danny Welbeck joined by Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma in attack.

Brighton possible XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Baleba, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Verbruggen, Steele
Defenders:Lamptey, Julio, Dunk, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman
Midfielders:Gruda, Moder, Minteh, Baleba, Mitoma, Ayari, Wieffer, O'Riley, Hinshelwood, Yommon
Forwards:Enciso, Pedro, Rutter, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra

Manchester City team news

Rodri and Oscar Bobb remain long-term injury absentees at the club, joined by Ruben Dias, John Stones and Jack Grealish in the treatment room.

Guardiola may be cautious with the returning Kevin De Bruyne, as the Belgian is likely to start on the bench once again, while Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake can reclaim their spots in the back four from Rico Lewis and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey respectively.

Jeremy Doku will be pushing for a start following back-to-back appearances off the bench, with Erling Haaland spearheading the attack as usual.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ederson, Ortega, Carson
Defenders:Walker, Ake, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand
Midfielders:Kovacic, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, Foden, McAtee
Forwards:Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brighton and Manchester City across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 25, 2024Brighton 0-4 Manchester CityPremier League
October 21, 2023Manchester City 2-1 BrightonPremier League
May 24, 2023Brighton 1-1 Manchester CityPremier League
October 22, 2022Manchester City 3-1 BrightonPremier League
April 20, 2022Manchester City 3-0 BrightonPremier League

Useful links

Advertisement