News Matches
Brazil

Brazil squad send get well soon message to legend Pele after cruising into World Cup quarter-finals

James Hunsley
00:34 GMT+3 06/12/2022
Brazil team pose w Pele banner 16:9
Brazil players gave a touching to tribute to legend Pele after their 4-1 victory over South Korea which saw them progress to the quarter-finals.

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar escaped down the tunnel at the full-time whistle to collect a banner eulogising one of the game's greatest ever players. It was confirmed on Saturday that the 82-year-old had been admitted to hospital over concerns for his health, although Pele'sdaughters denied that he is "ready to say goodbye" just yet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The tribute from Brazil's players matched those from fans around the ground, as Pele himself tweeted that he would be watching from his hospital bed. Brazil's all-time top scorer saw Neymar go one step closer to his record of 77 goals as well as a sublime Richarlison strike for their third of the match, in what was a near-complete performance from the Canarinha that blew away a debilitated South Korea side.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? After a hallmark display from the tournament favourites, Brazil set up a quarter-final clash with 2018 finalists Croatia on Friday.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Qatar English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Qatar English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Qatar English)