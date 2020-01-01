Braithwaite ignoring Barcelona exit rumours as he continues to live the dream

The Denmark international has seen a move away from Camp Nou mooted ahead of the January window, but he is paying little attention to gossip

Martin Braithwaite claims to be ignoring the exit talk he is generating at , with the international determined to live the dream at Camp Nou for as long as possible.

The 29-year-old was taken to Catalunya back in February as part of a stunning transfer.

With Barca enduring injury struggles, the Liga giants were cleared to make an emergency signing in the final third of the field.

They had to shop in a domestic market, with Braithwaite the man they eventually settled on as an €18 million (£16m/$21m) release clause was triggered at .

Braithwaite has never been prolific throughout his career, but was handed the most unexpected of opportunities to prove his worth at the very highest level.

The lockdown of football during the coronavirus pandemic rather stunted that progress and the Danish forward has just one goal to his name through 16 appearances.

It is being suggested that he will be among those deemed surplus to requirements in January as Barca seek to free up funds and space in their ranks for new additions.

Braithwaite, though, is not listening to the speculation and will continue to give his all for club and country whenever called upon.

He told Bold.dk of the transfer gossip he is generating: “I don’t follow the news, because I live my life and I know how that goes, but of course I hear some things, but I don’t pay attention to rumours.

“Barca are an enormous club and the media write a lot of things, because newspapers know that anything publish about Barca generates a lot of attention.

“Many things are happening but I only focus on those I can control. I play football and can’t do anything about other things. When I wake up in the morning I only think about playing football.

“I am where I always dreamed of and you can only improve if you are here.

“I’m happy because I’m in a fantastic moment in my life and I feel that everything goes well. I am calm and happy with this challenge.”

Braithwaite has taken in five appearances for Barca this season, but he is yet to make a start under Ronald Koeman and has been restricted to just 37 minutes of action in the Spanish top flight.