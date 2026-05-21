How to buy Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Bosnia and Herzegovina fans are still on a high after their team clinched a famous win over Italy to secure their 2026 World Cup spot.

It’s co-hosts Canada, who are up first for Bosnia and Herzegovina. The sides meet at BMO Field in Toronto on June 12.

Sergej Barbarez's men held their nerve during two playoff penalty shootout wins, and they'll have to show plenty of grit again if they are to successfully progress from their World Cup group.

Let GOAL show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Bosnia and Herzegovina’s games, and how much they cost.

Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Bosnia and Herzegovina had to dig deep during their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Will they show plenty of heart in North America this summer too? This is the Group B fixtures that await them:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Fri June 12 Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina BMO Field, Toronto Tickets Thu June 18 Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Tickets Wed June 24 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Lumen Field, Seattle Tickets

How to buy Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 32 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

What to expect from Bosnia and Herzegovina at World Cup 2026

Despite losing focus midway through qualifying, losing to Austria at home, and drawing with Cyprus away, which scuppered their bid for an automatic place at the 2026 World Cup, Bosnia and Herzegovina recovered their composure in time.

In the subsequent playoffs, Bosnia’s battling qualities came to the fore. National legend, Edin Džeko, grabbed a late equaliser in the semi-final against Wales to force a penalty shootout, which they won.

It was a similar narrative during the playoff final against Italy, with Haris Tabaković grabbing a late equaliser, before Bosnia once again showed their prowess from the penalty spot to send the crowd in Zenica delirious.

This is only the second time Zmajevi (The Dragons) have qualified for the World Cup and a reason why their match tickets are in high demand.

Back in 2014, in Brazil, when they made their tournament debut, they suffered losses to Argentina (1-2) and Nigeria (0-1), which ended their dreams of progressing to the knockout stages. However, they did notch a consolation win against Iran (3-1) in their final group match.

Amazingly Edin Džeko, at 40 years of age, is still the focal point of the frontline. The Schalke striker is one of four Bosnian players who scored during the 2014 World Cup campaign. The only other member of that 2014 squad that will be heading to North America is Sead Kolašinac, who currently plys his trade in Serie A with Atalanta.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country Stadium (City) Capacity Canada BC Place (Vancouver) 54,000

BMO Field (Toronto) 45,000 Mexico Estadio Banorte (Mexico City) 83,000

Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 48,000

Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 53,500 United States Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 75,000

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) 65,000

AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 94,000

NRG Stadium (Houston) 72,000

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 73,000

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) 70,000

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) 65,000

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) 82,500

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) 69,000

Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) 71,000

Lumen Field (Seattle) 69,000







