‘Big impact’ from Garnacho no surprise to Fernandes as Man Utd match-winner is tipped for the top

Alejandro Garnacho has always been capable of making a “big impact” for Man Utd, says Bruno Fernandes, following his winning goal at Fulham.

Argentine grabbed goal at Fulham

Stoppage-time effort sealed dramatic win

Potential being unlocked in exciting talent

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old Argentine has seen questions asked of his attitude since breaking into the senior fold at Old Trafford, but there has never been any doubting his ability. He is now a Premier League goalscorer for the Red Devils, with the most dramatic of stoppage-time efforts recorded in a 2-1 victory for United at Craven Cottage.

WHAT THEY SAID: After seeing the South American youngster step off the bench to make a decisive contribution in west London, United captain Fernandes told Sky Sports: "He has a lot of talent and his work rate together with the talent makes a big difference with us from the bench. It's not the first time he makes a big impact for us. We are really happy for him and know he can give us goals, assists and prove the joy of football.

"I think everyone is seeing signs that [he can go all the way]. Not because of his goals and assists but the way he comes into the game. Nobody likes to be on the bench so the attitude he has when he comes off has been fantastic. He deserves the chances he's been having and he's got his rewards. That's what football's about."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho now has two goals and a couple of assists to his name through eight appearances for the Red Devils this season, with full potential being unlocked in a hot prospect that has been tipped for the top since starring in a fabled youth system.

DID YOU KNOW? Aged 18 years and 135 days, Garnacho is the youngest player to score a 90th-minute winner in the Premier League since Federico Macheda against Aston Villa, also for Manchester United, in April 2009 (17y 226d).

WHAT NEXT? United have reached the World Cup break sat fifth in the Premier League table, three points back on the Champions League places with a game in hand over fourth-placed Tottenham.