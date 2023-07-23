Big in Hollywood! Prolific Paul Mullin delivers for U.S. fan club as Wrexham beat LA Galaxy II 4-0

Paul Mullin took extra pleasure from his latest goal for Wrexham, with the prolific striker now a scorer in LA after netting in a pre-season friendly.

Striker has starred for the Dragons

Fired them to promotion last season

On target during tour of the United States

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old frontman, who is hoping to earn a call-up to the Wales squad at some stage, has been a prolific presence for the Dragons across the last two seasons – finding the target on 79 occasions through 97 appearances. His efforts helped Wrexham to promotion last season, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas, with Phil Parkinson’s side now in the United States as part of their preparations for 2023-24. They overcame LA Galaxy II 4-0 in their latest outing, in a game that was goalless at the interval, with Mullin delighted to have delivered in front of his ever-growing American fan base.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mullin told Wrexham’s official YouTube channel of netting in the City of Angels: “It’s lovely to score Stateside. I got loads of support online and there really is an outlet of American fans that support me now and the club, and score here – to say that you scored in LA – is obviously quite nice. It doesn’t particularly matter how we got on here, but for us at half-time we wanted to go out and win the game and enjoy the night.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham suffered a 5-0 defeat to Chelsea in their first friendly on U.S. soil and are now readying themselves for a meeting with Premier League giants Manchester United on Tuesday. Mullin added on being back in the Dragons camp: “This year has been the longest I’ve ever had in football! After the first two weeks I was ready to come back. You get used to normal civilisation – not like the road we’ve been on for nine months of the season – and you start dreading coming back, but once you’re back with the boys it’s nice.”

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham secured promotion back into the Football League in record-breaking style last season, as they claimed the National League title, and they are counting down the days to a League Two opener against MK Dons on August 5.