Berhalter provides positive Pulisic injury update ahead of USMNT's World Cup last-16 showdown with the Netherlands

The United States have been boosted by the news that Christian Pulisic “looks pretty good” ahead of the their last-16 clash with the Netherlands.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea forward had to be substituted after netting the decisive goal for the USMNT in their must-win meeting with Iran at the end of the 2022 World Cup group stage, with an unfortunate collision forcing him to take in a visit to hospital. Pulisic had suffered a “pelvic contusion”, but he is ready to resume training ahead of the knockout stages in Qatar and Gregg Berhalter is optimistic on the chances of a talismanic presence being at his disposal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Berhalter has told reporters when delivering a fitness update on Pulisic: “We’re going to see him on the training field today [Friday], what I think [is] it looks pretty good so we’ll have to see him today on the pitch to get confirmation of that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic has already vowed to do 'everything in his power' to ensure that he is ready to face the Dutch on Saturday, but Berhalter will not be rushing into any big selection calls. He added: “It’s literally one game at a time, one minute at a time. In this knockout stage anything makes the difference in the result, and you have to be patient. You also have to realise that it could be a 120-minute exercise and you have to plan your line-ups and substitutions accordingly.”

WHAT NEXT? The U.S. progressed out of Group B after picking up five points from three unbeaten games and are now looking to make it to the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time since 2002.