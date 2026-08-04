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Rob Norcup

How to get Bayern Munich 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, average Bundesliga ticket prices & more

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Bayern Munich
Bundesliga

Here's exactly how you can secure tickets to the most successful German football club

For football enthusiasts, attending a Bundesliga match is a must. The German league is renowned for its unparalleled passion and incredibly dedicated fan bases. The atmosphere in German stadiums is often electric, none more so than at the Allianz Arena in Munich, which, of course, is the home of Bayern Munich

This club has reigned supreme as champions of Deutschland an astonishing 35 times and includesworld-class talent like Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, and Luis Díaz.

Let GOAL give you all the vital Bayern Munich ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them and much more.

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Upcoming Bayern Munich 2026/27 fixtures

Date & Time (UK Time)FixtureCompetitionTickets
Fri 28 Aug, 19:30Bayern Munich vs VfB StuttgartBundesligaTickets
Wed 2 Sep, 19:45VfL Osnabrück vs Bayern MunichDFB-PokalTickets
Sat 5 Sep, 17:30FC Schalke 04 vs Bayern MunichBundesligaTickets
Sun 13 Sep, 16:30SV Elversberg vs Bayern MunichBundesligaTickets
15 - 17 Sep, 20:00Bayern Munich vs TBDChampions League MD1Tickets
Fri 18 Sep, 19:30Bayern Munich vs 1. FC Union BerlinBundesligaTickets
29 / 30 Sep, 20:00TBD vs Bayern MunichChampions League MD2Tickets
Sat 10 Oct, 11:00FC Augsburg vs Bayern MunichBundesligaTickets
Sat 17 Oct, 11:00Bayern Munich vs RB LeipzigBundesligaTickets
20 / 21 Oct, 20:00Bayern Munich vs TBDChampions League MD3Tickets
Sat 24 Oct, 11:00SC Freiburg vs Bayern MunichBundesligaTickets
Sat 31 Oct, 10:00Bayern Munich vs Borussia DortmundBundesliga (Der Klassiker)Tickets
3 / 4 Nov, 20:00TBD vs Bayern MunichChampions League MD4Tickets
Sat 7 Nov, 10:001. FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern MunichBundesligaTickets
Sat 21 Nov, 10:00Bayern Munich vs 1. FC KölnBundesligaTickets
24 / 25 Nov, 20:00Bayern Munich vs TBDChampions League MD5Tickets
Sat 28 Nov, 10:00Hamburger SV vs Bayern MunichBundesligaTickets
Sat 5 Dec, 10:00Bayern Munich vs SC Paderborn 07BundesligaTickets
8 / 9 Dec, 20:00TBD vs Bayern MunichChampions League MD6Tickets
Sat 12 Dec, 10:00TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Bayern MunichBundesligaTickets
Sat 19 Dec, 10:00Bayern Munich vs SV Werder BremenBundesligaTickets
Sat 9 Jan, 10:00Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern MunichBundesligaTickets
Wed 13 Jan, 10:00Bayern Munich vs Bayer 04 LeverkusenBundesligaTickets
Sat 16 Jan, 10:00Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern MunichBundesligaTickets
19 / 20 Jan, 20:00Bayern Munich vs TBDChampions League MD7Tickets
Sat 23 Jan, 10:00VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern MunichBundesligaTickets
Wed 27 Jan, 20:00TBD vs Bayern MunichChampions League MD8Tickets
Sat 30 Jan, 10:00Bayern Munich vs FC Schalke 04BundesligaTickets
Sat 6 Feb, 10:00Bayern Munich vs SV ElversbergBundesligaTickets
Sat 13 Feb, 10:001. FC Union Berlin vs Bayern MunichBundesligaTickets
16 / 24 Feb, 20:00Bayern Munich vs TBDChampions League Play-offsTickets
Sat 20 Feb, 10:00Bayern Munich vs FC AugsburgBundesligaTickets
Sat 27 Feb, 10:00RB Leipzig vs Bayern MunichBundesligaTickets
Wed 3 Mar, 10:00Bayern Munich vs SC FreiburgBundesligaTickets
Sat 6 Mar, 10:00Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern MunichBundesliga (Der Klassiker)Tickets
9 / 17 Mar, 20:00Bayern Munich vs TBDChampions League R16Tickets
Sat 13 Mar, 10:00Bayern Munich vs 1. FSV Mainz 05BundesligaTickets
Sat 20 Mar, 10:001. FC Köln vs Bayern MunichBundesligaTickets
Sat 3 Apr, 11:00Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SVBundesligaTickets
6 / 14 Apr, 20:00Bayern Munich vs TBDChampions League QFTickets
Sat 10 Apr, 11:00SC Paderborn 07 vs Bayern MunichBundesligaTickets
Sat 17 Apr, 11:00Bayern Munich vs TSG 1899 HoffenheimBundesligaTickets
Sat 24 Apr, 11:00SV Werder Bremen vs Bayern MunichBundesligaTickets
27 Apr / 5 May, 20:00Bayern Munich vs TBDChampions League SFTickets
Sat 8 May, 11:00Bayern Munich vs Borussia MönchengladbachBundesligaTickets
Sat 15 May, 11:00Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Bayern MunichBundesligaTickets
Sat 22 May, 14:30Bayern Munich vs Eintracht FrankfurtBundesliga (Final Day)Tickets
Sat 29 May, 20:00Bayern Munich vs TBDChampions League FinalTickets

How to buy Bayern Munich 2026/27 tickets?

To purchase tickets at face value, visit Bayern Munich’s official ticket portal. Because home matches consistently sell out, checking the portal frequently for release dates and ballot details is highly recommended.

  • Release Schedules: Official tickets are typically released online a few weeks prior to each match. You must create an official club account to participate in ticket sales.
  • Club Membership: Becoming an official Bayern Munich member gives you priority access in the queue, significantly improving your chances of securing seats at the Allianz Arena.
  • Secondary Resale: If direct allocations sell out or you are booking last-minute travel, secondary marketplaces like StubHub offer an alternative for securing seats in advance. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from

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How much are Bayern Munich 2026/27 tickets?

For fans purchasing match-by-match tickets directly through the club, adult prices generally range from €15 to €120+. 

Final pricing varies depending on seat location and match category:

  • Match Tiering: High-profile fixtures -  such as Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund or knockout-stage European nights - are categorized in the top pricing tier.
  • Concessions: Tiered pricing is available across age groups, offering discounts for junior, youth, and senior supporters.
  • Secondary Market Pricing: On secondary platforms like StubHub, ticket prices fluctuate with real-time market demand, typically starting around €100 for standard league matches.

History of the Allianz Arena

The Allianz Arena in Munich (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competition purposes) was opened in 2005 and has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches and 75,000 for domestic matches. 

It is the second-largest stadium in Germany behind the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted several games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. It also famously staged the most recent UEFA Champions League final in May, when PSG romped to a 5-0 triumph against Inter Milan. The 2012 finale between Chelsea and Bayern Munich was held at the Munich venue too.

Frequently asked questions

If you make a purchase months before the fixture, long before the date and time are confirmed, you stand a better chance of securing the cheapest Bayern Munich tickets. Alternatively, in the hours before the match, it’s not unusual to see cheap Bayern tickets on the market. Sellers with a lot of tickets will reduce prices to get rid of their stock before it’s too late, so you may get good last-minute ticket deals. Tickets for a Bayern Munich match will also be cheaper if the opposition are less famous. So, with all respect, there will be less demand and lower prices for tickets for Bayern Munich vs FC Heidenheim, compared to Der Klassiker. It could also be worth checking out DFB Pokal games or some other midweek fixtures.

The ‘50+1 rule’ is a Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) regulation that stipulates that a club must own the majority of its own voting rights. This means that the fans retain control of how their club is run. To do this, a club must own 50 per cent of its shares plus at least one more share.As ever, there are exceptions. This is most commonly when a person or company has substantially funded a club continuously for at least 20 years. In this case, a controlling stake is permitted. Three examples of this are Bayer Leverkusen, who are owned by local pharmaceutical company Bayer; Wolfsburg, who are owned by automobile manufacturer Volkswagen; and Hoffenheim, who are controlled by former youth player and co-founder of software company SAP, Dietmar Hopp.

While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy Bayern Munich match tickets, it can make the process much easier. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, discounted tours and museum admissions. A Bayern Membership costs €65.00 for adults.

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