Barcelona have confirmed midfielder Pedri suffered a torn hamstring during their Europa League defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

The Spain international had to be substituted in the second-half of the quarter-final second leg and was replaced by Frenkie de Jong.

Barca coach Xavi admitted after the game that there was "very bad news" around the latest fitness issue for the 19-year-old and the club has since confirmed that he will be ruled out for the time being.

How long is Pedri out?

An update from the club read: "Tests on Friday morning have revealed that Pedri has ruptured the femoral biceps in his left hamstring.

LATEST NEWS | Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that @Pedri has a rupture in his left biceps femoris. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/R399cpwU4N — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 15, 2022

"It means he will be unavailable for selection until he recovers from the injury."

Pedri's hamstring woes

This is not the first hamstring issue Pedri has sustained since his breakthrough at Barcelona. He was out of action for an extended period earlier this season because of a similar problem.

He had been missing since August and only returned to first-team action in January this year. The Barca youth academy graduate has been limited to just 22 appearances in all competitions as a result.

