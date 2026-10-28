Barcelona plot shock move for struggling Tottenham star just weeks after he signed new contract until 2031

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Spanish heavyweights Barcelona have revived their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall after the youngster struggled to command regular minutes in north London this season. Despite the 20-year-old Sweden international penning a fresh five-year extension only last month, top clubs across Europe are closely monitoring his situation.

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Catalan giants revive previous pursuit

According to TEAMtalk, the Blaugrana are assessing the Scandinavian playmaker again after watching his game time dip under head coach Roberto De Zerbi. Following the summer arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, the midfielder has logged just 144 Premier League minutes across two starts and two substitute outings alongside two Carabao Cup appearances. That lack of action has alerted several European suitors despite his new deal running until 2031.

Technical profile suits Camp Nou

Barcelona previously tracked the midfielder closely during his spell at Swedish side Djurgarden back in 2024 before losing the race for his signature to Tottenham.

The report notes that Camp Nou recruitment chiefs still admire his athleticism, technical ability, and versatility across multiple central roles.

Club officials view the youngster as a long-term addition capable of developing into an important player alongside established young midfielders Pedri, Gavi, and Marc Bernal, though breaking into that engine room would present fierce competition.

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Italian heavyweights consider winter approaches

The same outlet reveals that Serie A outfits Napoli and Juventus are also keeping close tabs on developments in the English capital.

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Napoli have added the Swede to their shortlist as they prepare for potential midfield changes, with sources indicating that moving to southern Italy would offer him a clearer pathway to regular starts than switching to Catalonia.

Meanwhile, the publication states that Juventus have shown the strongest immediate interest by targeting a six-month loan in January to ease their midfield injury crisis, although Spurs hold all the cards and currently have no desire to sanction a temporary exit.

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Upcoming fixtures determine winter plans

Whether the admiration from Spain and Italy turns into formal bids will depend on how many minutes Bergvall receives over the coming months. Currently sitting 14th in the Premier League table, De Zerbi's side host Crystal Palace on matchday nine this weekend looking to climb the standings. For now, the north London hierarchy remain reluctant to let their developing prospect leave ahead of the winter transfer window.