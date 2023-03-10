Are Barcelona playing Raphinha in the right position? Brazilian picks his preferred spot & reveals pre-season goal target

Raphinha admits that he would prefer to be playing on the right wing for Barcelona, but he is adapting to life on the left flank.

Joined from Leeds in summer of 2022

Offers creativity on the flanks

Happy to fill any role asked of him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international earned a move to Camp Nou in the summer of 2022 after catching the eye as a creative influence in the Premier League for Leeds United. He has been used in his favoured position at times by Barca this season, but often finds himself lining up on the opposite side of the field to the one where he – as a left-footed player looking to cut inside – feels most comfortable.

WHAT THEY SAID: Raphinha has told Catalunya Radio of his favoured position: “I haven’t played on the left for a long, long time. Almost five years ago. I adapted to playing on the right and I like playing there better. The problem is that when you arrive at a new club, it is important to play in your place to adapt and play well. But I spoke with the coach and if he puts me on the left, I want to continue helping.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Raphinha has had to work hard for regular game time at Barca, having seen a January move away touted, and he is closing in on the pre-season targets that he set for himself. The 26-year-old added on his end product: “I am never satisfied. At the beginning of the season, I set a target of 10 goals and 10 assists. And if I get there, I go up to five more goals and five more assists. Now I’m close to my first target, but with eight goals and nine assists, so I’m still not satisfied.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? La Liga leaders Barcelona will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Athletic Club, while they have two more Clasico clashes with arch-rivals Real Madrid to come in their next four fixtures across league and Copa del Rey competition.