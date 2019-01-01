Barcelona or Everton? Gomes yet to make future call

Andre Gomes is “really happy” at but is yet to decide where his future lies as he remains “a player”.

The international linked up with the Toffees on a season-long loan in the summer of 2018.

He is, however, still tied to a contract at Camp Nou.

His deal at Goodison Park includes no purchase option, so Everton would have to negotiate a fee in order to secure his services on a permanent basis.

Gomes says no call has been made as yet regarding where he will be playing in 2019-20, with the 25-year-old’s focus locked on finishing the current campaign as positively as possible.

He told Sky Sports: "I have to say that I am really happy here.

"At the moment I am happy with everyone, [but] obviously I'm not so happy because as a club we want more.

"I am enjoying playing for and enjoying my life here but I have to wait til the end of the season. I am one of the people who can decide the future but I am still a Barcelona player and I have to respect everybody.

"I will decide at the end of the season, but right now I am happy here."

Everton and Gomes have struggled for consistency at times this season, with there an acceptance that a talented squad should be sitting higher than their 11th-place standing.

"The Premier League is hard," added Gomes.

"Sometimes you feel you are in control and in fact, you're not.

"Often small details change games and that has happened a few times this year, when you come from a defeat like that [Newcastle] it's difficult to build confidence again.

"But will be a good challenge to build that confidence back up again."

Everton are set to play host to Chelsea on Sunday coming off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Newcastle which saw them throw away a two-goal lead.

Marco Silva will be looking for a positive response from his players, with Gomes determined to make the most of his time in .

He said: "Since I was a kid, I was watching games from the Premier League.

"I wanted to play here and have that experience, I am really happy here and the fans have been with me since day one."