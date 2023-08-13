Revealed: Barcelona identify Neymar transfer alternative after PSG accept huge offer from Al-Hilal

Barcelona have reportedly identified Joao Felix as an alternative to Neymar after PSG accepted a huge offer for the Brazilian from Al-Hilal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar reportedly informed PSG he wants to leave the club this summer, which led to interest from his former side Barcelona and MLS teams. However, it appears Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal have agreed a fee with PSG to sign the Brazilian international. While that deal could happen, Fabrizio Romano claims Barca are turning their attentions to Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix instead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix's future at Atletico looks uncertain after he spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea and he himself said it would be his "dream" to play at the Camp Nou. Manager Diego Simeone later slammed the Portuguese international for those comments. It is not certain that Neymar will sign for Al-Hilal this summer, with PSG reportedly slapping a €150 million (£129.6m/$164.5m) price tag on the 31-year-old, but Felix may be a more realistic option for the Spanish giants - despite their much publicised financial issues.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona may still hold out hope of recruiting Neymar, who left them for the French side in 2017 for a world record fee of €222m euros (£200m/$243.4m), as the Qatari-run club are understood to be open to a loan move to get Neymar's salary off the wage bill.

WHAT NEXT? Neymar was left out of PSG's squad for their Ligue 1 season opener against Lorient on Saturday, a match that ended 0-0. It remains to be seen if Felix will feature for Atletico Madrid when their campaign begins against Granada on Monday.