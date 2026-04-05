Manchester City and Barcelona are locked in a fierce battle to sign a Juventus player in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their left-back position for next season, in line with the vision of German manager Hans Flick.

Andrea Campazzo, Juventus’ left-back, has caught the eye of Barcelona’s sporting director due to his versatility and ability to unsettle opponents, although a move will depend on the Italian club’s financial requirements.

Barcelona continues its activity in the transfer market in search of reinforcements for next season, and in Italy, one name keeps cropping up: Andrea Campiaso.

The Italian league is available free on stc tv for customers on the Biti Fibre, Mufotter 4, Max, Pro 4 and Pro 5 packages

According to the newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport", the Juventus full-back is on Barcelona’s shortlist alongside other major European clubs such as Manchester City.

Campezo is not known for his defensive solidity; in Italy, it is noted that he struggles in defensive situations, but he is valued for his ball-handling skills.

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In this context, analyses suggest that he ranks among the best full-backs in Europe in terms of ball possession and dribbling.

Furthermore, his versatility is one of the key factors attracting top clubs, as he is capable of playing on either wing, or even occupying advanced positions, such as central midfield or playmaker, during the same attack.

In Italy, he is described as a “chaos-maker”, a player capable of unsettling opponents in man-marking systems thanks to his movement and tactical awareness.

The Italian league is available free on stc tv for customers on the Baiti Fibre, Mufotter 4, Max, Pro 4 and Pro 5 packages

The Italian club does not view his departure as a priority, as he is a key player under Luciano Spalletti, having featured in 21 matches and been the most-capped player, but they do not rule out selling him should a tempting offer arrive.

The figures are already on the table: any sum in excess of €50 million would be difficult to turn down.

Juventus need to generate revenue, and selling players will be central to their plans, making Cambiaso one of their most valuable assets.

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