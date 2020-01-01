Barcelona & Arsenal target Upamecano acknowledges interest & will make summer future call

The highly-rated RB Leipzig defender is aware that leading sides across Europe want to snap him up and is planning to hold talks with his agent

In demand defender Dayot Upamecano has acknowledged the interest being shown in by the likes of , and .

At just 21 years of age, the highly-rated Frenchman has become one of the most sought-after talents in world football.

Any side looking to plug holes in a leaky defence is being linked with a raid on ranks.

Arsenal certainly fit into that category, despite improving under Mikel Arteta and acquiring the likes of Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares in January.

Barcelona are also piecing together long-term plans at Camp Nou, with a suitable successor being sought for the long-serving Gerard Pique.

Upamecano is considered to be a top target for those in Catalunya and north London.

He admits that interest in his services has been building for some time, with his intention being to make a decision on his future at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Upamecano told RMC Sport: “As I said, first I focus on Leipzig.

“And afterwards, I know that I am being courted, that there are clubs that want me.

“I will talk well with my agents and my parents at the end of the season. And we will make the right decision.”

Upamecano is currently tied to a contact with Leipzig through to the summer of 2021.

As he approaches the final 12 months of that agreement, his current club will likely open themselves up to offers rather than risk seeing his value deteriorate.

It is reported that the talented youngster has a release clause in his deal which can be triggered by a £50 million bid ($65m).

Upamecano’s agent has previously revealed that his client came close to securing a switch to in the past as were keen on buying into his potential.

Thierry Martinez told So Foot in December: “An intermediary met with us, but between the project she presented us and what was actually going to happen [didn't match up].

“A flat was promised, but that changed to a host family with only six return trips for his parents.

“When you uproot a player at such a young age, that isn’t enough.

“I wanted Dayot to have a stable emotional balance off the pitch.”

That has been found at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, but it could be that Upamecano’s long-term future lies outside of his current comfort zone.