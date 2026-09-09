How to get Austria vs Israel tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Austria open their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign at home to Israel at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz on Thursday, September 24, kicking off a League B, Group B3 schedule that also includes the Republic of Ireland and Kosovo. The two sides meet again in the return fixture in November, giving fans two chances to catch this pairing across the campaign.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Austria vs Israel tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is Austria vs Israel UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Austria vs Israel kicks off at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, with the exact local kick-off time confirmed in the match details above.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Raiffeisen Arena

Where to buy Austria vs Israel tickets?

Tickets for the Linz leg are first made available through the Austrian Football Association's (OFB) official ticketing channels, with priority typically given to members before any remaining allocation goes to general sale. Official Israel Football Association (IFA) channels are the equivalent first stop for the Debrecen leg, where Israel's home fixtures are currently staged.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. It lists a wide range of seating options for the opening game at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, as well as listings for the return leg in Debrecen.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this pairing:

Official general sale – opens after member priority windows close, typically closer to each matchday

Neutral venue – Israel's home fixtures are played away from home, so the return leg takes place in Debrecen, Hungary rather than Israel

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday

Secondary market – StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

Given the group's competitive nature, early booking is recommended for both legs of this pairing.

How much are Austria vs Israel tickets?

Official pricing for the Linz leg is set through the OFB's ticketing channels, with the full range from standard to premium seating available at face value while allocation lasts. Official IFA pricing applies for the Debrecen leg in the same way.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, and here is a rough guide to what to expect there:

Cheapest seats (Linz): from around €38, typically in the upper tiers behind the goals at the Raiffeisen Arena, one of the more accessible price points in the group

Mid-range seats (Linz): central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point

Debrecen return leg: listings start from around €50, with prices generally more affordable than a marquee night at a larger venue

As with any international fixture in a competitive group, prices can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Austria vs Israel UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Austria vs Israel Form

Austria head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 defeat to Spain at the World Cup on July 2, and they also lost 2-0 to Argentina earlier in the tournament. A 3-3 draw with Algeria and a 3-1 win over Jordan provided contrasting moments from the group stage, while a 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia in June rounded out the five-match run. Austria scored 10 goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Israel's last five results show two wins, two draws, and one loss. Their most recent match was a 1-0 win over Albania in a June friendly, and they also beat Moldova 4-1 in World Cup qualification in November 2025. A 2-2 draw with Georgia and a 0-0 stalemate with Lithuania feature in the run, alongside a 3-0 defeat to Italy. Israel scored seven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Austria vs Israel: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2021, when Austria beat Israel 4-2 at home in World Cup qualification. That followed a 5-2 win for Israel in the reverse fixture in September 2021, also in World Cup qualifying. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, which also include two European Championship qualification encounters in 2019 and a 2001 World Cup qualifier, Austria have won two, Israel have won two, and one match ended in a draw. The five meetings have produced 22 goals in total.

Austria vs Israel Standings

In UEFA Nations League B Group 3, Austria currently occupy first place while Israel sit third.