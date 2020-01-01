Aubameyang expecting big things from ‘smiley’ Partey after £45m Arsenal move

The Gabonese striker believes a Ghanaian midfielder will prove to be a shrewd addition as he offers qualities the Gunners have been missing

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expecting big things from “smiley” Thomas Partey at , with the international offering important qualities to the Gunners that they have been missing.

Early comparisons are being made at Emirates Stadium between a deadline day signing and club legend Patrick Vieira.

Partey is considered to be cut from the same cloth as an iconic World Cup winner, with his game all about adding graft and guile in the engine room.

He has already showcased that skill set in an Arsenal shirt, with an impressive performance put in on what was his first start for the north London giants against .

There will be more to come from him once fully up to speed, with Mikel Arteta ready to hand out a prominent role at an ambitious Premier League outfit.

Aubameyang believes £45 million ($59m) man Partey will prove to be a shrewd addition, with the potential there for an inspirational 27-year-old to raise the game of those around him.

He can also reinforce the spine of an Arsenal side that has been accused of being a little soft at times, with the Gunners reaping the rewards of investing in the right kind of additions.

Gunners skipper Aubameyang told the club’s official matchday programme of a new recruit: “He has integrated so well in the squad.

“He is kind, calm and smiley. On the pitch, we have seen already seen what he will bring us in matches.

“He is so strong physically but yet so good on the ball as well. We didn’t really have a profile like this in our squad before.

“In terms of ball progression, beating the press, going forward, he will be very important for us.

“My family is from Gabon but I also have some roots in Ghana where Thomas is from so we are family too!

“It is good for some of our younger players as well to have a player like him, of his calibre at training. They will learn a lot from him.”

Arsenal will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when taking in a home date with Leicester and Partey could be offered his full debut in the English top-flight when the Foxes roll into town, having made his initial bow off the bench in a 1-0 defeat at .