How to get Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Athletic Bilbao take on Atletico Madrid on the Saturday, September 5, 2026 at San Mames in Bilbao.

Both Spanish heavyweights enter the match seeking crucial points to solidify their position near the top of the league table. Atlético Madrid holds the recent edge in this rivalry, having won three of their last four league encounters against the Basque side.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid takes place at San Mames in Bilbao, with the kick-off time to be confirmed in official listings for this LaLiga fixture.

LaLiga - Game Week 4 5 Sept 2026 - 10:15 San Mames

How to buy Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Athletic Bilbao vs. Atlético Madrid match at San Mamés Stadium on September 5, 2026, follow these primary purchasing options:

1. Official Club Channel

Direct Website: Buy directly through the Official Athletic Club Ticket Portal.

Sale Windows: General public sales open following any initial priority access periods for Club Athletic members.

Ticket Office: Tickets (including specialized accessible seating options) can also be acquired directly at the San Mamés stadium ticket office, subject to availability.

2. Secondary Markets

If standard general admission seats are sold out through official channels, secondary marketplaces like StubHub is your way to go. Note that resale prices vary based on seating section and market demand.

How much do Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Athletic Bilbao vs. Atlético Madrid LaLiga fixture at San Mamés depend on where you purchase and the seating section chosen:

1. Official Club Tickets (Face Value)

Standard Seats: Face-value tickets sold directly by Athletic Club generally start around £43 to £60 (~€50 – €70) for upper-tier or goal-end stands ( Fondo ) and range up to £103 – £137+ (~€120 – €160+) for central side stands ( Lateral/Tribuna ).

VIP & Hospitality: Official VIP Matchday Experience packages ( San Mamés VIP Area ) typically start around £171 – £300+ (~€200 – €350+), including preferred seating and catering.

2. Secondary Marketplaces & Ticket Resellers

Due to high demand for top-tier LaLiga matches, tickets listed on secondary ticket platforms like StubHub vary based on real-time market demand:

Starting Price: Resale ticket prices start from around £84 – £86 (~£90 – £94) for upper-level or general seating.

Average Price: The average price across standard categories sits around £183 – £330 depending on proximity to the pitch.

Premium & VIP Resale: Lower-tier central seats and hospitality resale options range from £513 to over £733+ .

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Form

Athletic Bilbao's last five matches all came in pre-season, producing a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Atalanta on August 14, and they also lost 3-1 to Marseille on August 9. Wins over Burgos CF and Racing Santander, both by a 3-0 scoreline, provided brighter moments, while a 2-2 draw with Eibar rounded out the pre-season programme. Bilbao scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Atletico Madrid's last five matches produced two wins, no draws, and two defeats, with their most recent result a competitive one: a 2-0 LaLiga victory over Malaga on August 19. Their pre-season included a 1-2 win over Marseille and a 4-1 defeat of Getafe, but losses to Manchester City (3-1) and Manchester United (2-1) exposed vulnerabilities. Across the five matches, Atletico scored ten goals and conceded seven.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 25, 2026, when Atletico Madrid won 3-2 at home in LaLiga. Before that, Athletic Bilbao beat Atletico 1-0 at San Mamés in December 2025. Across the last five LaLiga meetings, Atletico Madrid have won three times and Athletic Bilbao have won once, with one further Atletico win in March 2025 and an away victory for Atletico at San Mames in August 2024 also part of the record.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atlético Madrid Standings

In the early LaLiga 2026/27 table, Atletico Madrid sit third after their opening-day win, while Athletic Bilbao are tenth.