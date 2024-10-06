How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pressure continues to mount on Erik ten Hag and Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Aston Villa Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

The visitors find themselves in the bottom half of the standings after the 3-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, while Unai Emery's men are six points clear of United as Villa aim to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET / 2 pm BST Venue: Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm BST on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

The Lions' mid-week 1-0 win over Bayern in the Champions League was marred by Jacob Ramsey and Amadou Onana picking up groin and hamstring injuries, respectively.

With the midfield duo unlikely to feature, Ramsey's replacement in Leon Bailey himself is a doubt after the latter was forced out with a knock.

Besides, Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn remain all remain confined to the treatment room, while Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins start upfront.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Rogers, Barkley, Tielemans, Philogene; Duran, Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause Midfielders: Barkley, Tielemans, Buendia, Bogarde Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Rogers, Bailey

Manchester United team news

Captain Bruno Fernandes will be available for selection after his three-match ban following his Spurs red card was overturned following an appeal from the club.

However, on the injury front, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro continue to nurse their respective concerns while Mason Mount emerges as a doubt after sustaining a cut to the head in the Spurs loss.

Kobbie Mainoo is a touch-and-go but has returned to training after being left out from the previous matchday.

Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford are expected to feature in the XI, with Amad Diallo likely to be counted as an option from the bench.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Dalot; Eriksen, Ugarte; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Onana, Heaton Defenders: Lindelof, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Evans, Amass Midfielders: Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer, Gore Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Aston Villa and Manchester United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 11, 2024 Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United Premier League December 26, 2023 Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa Premier League April 30, 2023 Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa Premier League November 10, 2022 Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa Carabao Cup November 6, 2022 Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United Premier League

