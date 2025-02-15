This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Villa Park
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Ipswich Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In the midst of winless runs in the Premier League, Aston Villa will play host to Ipswich Town at Villa Park on Saturday.

The Lions booked a spot in the Champions League knockouts and made it to the fifth round of the FA Cup, but sit outside the top-six in the English top flight.

While Villa registered a 2-1 win over Tottenham in the domestic cup competition, Ipswich snapped a four-game losing run in the Premier League when they picked up a 4-1 FA Cup fourth-round win over Coventry City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

NA

United States (U.S.)

Peacock Premium

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

India

Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Republic of Ireland

Premier Sports

Spain

DAZN

Italy

SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 257

Netherlands

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Ipswich will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Aston Villa vs Ipswich kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Ipswich will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm GMT on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Ipswich Probable lineups

Aston VillaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestIPS
23
E. Martinez
44
B. Kamara
16
A. Garcia
26
L. Bogarde
12
L. Digne
27
M. Rogers
41
J. Ramsey
7
J. McGinn
8
Y. Tielemans
31
L. Bailey
17
D. Malen
1
A. Muric
24
J. Greaves
3
L. Davis
26
D. O'Shea
40
A. Tuanzebe
12
J. Cajuste
29
J. Philogene-Bidace
5
S. Morsy
20
O. Hutchinson
9
J. Enciso
19
L. Delap

4-2-3-1

IPSAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Unai Emery

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Kieran McKenna

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Aston Villa team news

Defender Ezri Konsa sustained a muscular injury in the Spurs win, joining Pau Torres and Matty Cash in the treatment room. Meanwhile, manager Unai Emery could be boosted by the returns of Tyrone Mings, Ollie Watkins and Ross Barkley.

Either Marcus Rashford or Marco Asensio could be involved in the Villans' attack, with Watkins expected to reclaim his spot from Donyell Malen.

Ipswich team news

Ipswich also had a casualty in their recent FA Cup win as Sammie Szmodics is feared to have suffered a fresh ankle injury.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Wes Burns, Christian Walton and Conor Chaplin all remain sidelined with injuries, but Julio Enciso and Omari Hutchinson have been passed fit.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Alex Palmer could earn his first-ever Premier League appearance here.

Form

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

IPS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/15
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

AVL

Last 5 matches

IPS

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

