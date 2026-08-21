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Premier League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoNottingham Forest
Book Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Tickets
Rob Norcup

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How to get Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Tickets
Premier League
Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest

Two former European champions go head-to-head at Villa Park this September and you could secure seats today

Villa Park will be buzzing when Aston Villa take on fellow Midlands outfit, Nottingham Forest, in an intriguing Premier League on Saturday, September 12 and you could be there by booking tickets today.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest TicketsBook now

A whole host of Aston Villa's Europa League heroes may have departed for pastures new, but the claret and sky blue draped fans have full faith in Unai Emery, who has overcome past bumps in the road with aplomb. Villa famously failed to win any of their opening five EPL fixtures last season, before clinching 12 victories in their next 13 games.

Forest head to Birmingham still looking to find some consistency following Oliver Glasner's summer arrival. With no European distraction this time around, the Tricky Trees will be fully focused on pushing up the Premier League ladder this season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League fixture?

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest takes place at Villa Park (Birmingham), on Saturday, September 12 with a scheduled 3pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Villa Park

How to buy Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest TicketsBook now

How much do Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

AVL

AVL - Form

BGP
W1-3
FCB
L2-1
PSG
L2-1
BMG
L2-1
BHA
L4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
NFO

NFO - Form

BAR
L0-1
B04
W2-1
B29
W2-0
LEE
L0-1
LEE
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Aston VillaDrawNottingham Forest
3
1
1
Europa League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
4
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
FT
Europa League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
10Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Formation
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO

Manager

  • U. Emery

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
3
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
4
EvertonEvertonEVE
110020+23
W
5
Hull CityHull CityHUL
110020+23
W
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
7
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110021+13
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
10102201
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
10102201
D
12
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
100112-10
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
100101-10
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
100102-20
L
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
100103-30
L
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
100103-30
L
20
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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