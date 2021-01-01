'#ArtetaOut #KroenkeOut': Angry Arsenal fans blow up social media

Upset about the club’s struggles in recent outings, the Gunners’ loyalists want the duo out of the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal fans have turned on owner Stan Kroenke and manager Mikel Arteta despite the Gunners’ 3-1 defeat of West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

After being knocked out of the Europa League by Villarreal, the North London outfit had to silence the Baggies to stay in the hunt for a top-seven finish in the Premier League.

With three matches to the end of 2020-21 campaign, the Gunners are already mathematically out of contention for a Champions League berth, and it appears unlikely for the Emirates Stadium giants to earn a spot in the Europa League next term.

With that in mind, the club’s fans have slammed the owner and the Spaniard for Arsenal’s woeful run this season and they have taken to social media to ask the duo to quit their roles as they demand a new beginning.

Arsenal should sign quality players off course. But they should sign a competent manager first. 🤡🤡#KroenkeOut #ArtetaOut #eduout — Aditya /RagnarLegacy restricted for a week. (@lvarLegacy) May 10, 2021

I'm just sick of the incompetent assholes that have been running this club into the fucking ground for the last 4-5 years. #KroenkeOut #ArtetaOut — Varun (@AFCKaiser) May 10, 2021

How anyone believes this guy is mentally stable I don’t know. Forget management he is a danger to society. #ArtetaOut https://t.co/nF3aIcNSdE — Adam (@Adam89____) May 10, 2021

#ArtetaIn #ArtetaOut #ArtetaMustGo #Arteta #ARS

This is over all Arteta career at Arsenal as a coach. Now you guys will tell me that is it good or bad? pic.twitter.com/HLSftZq1o2 — Hassnain Abbas (@Hassnai35305725) May 10, 2021

Arteta kills all our strikers just like Puel killed Vardy, sack Arteta, get a manager who likes to attack & watch them all thrive. #ArtetaOut — The Man With No Name. (@NamelessOne75) May 10, 2021

Arsenal fans really think that next season will be better LMAO! What a bunch of idiots! #ArtetaOut #KroenkeOut — AfrikanCrypto (@CryptoAfrikan) May 10, 2021

This Arsenal team is finished! 😁 We'll be telling our grandchildren how this team they see languishing at the bottom of the League 2 was once a European giant. #arsenal #Leno #ArtetaOut — ϾϿ☞ CHIEF 🇳🇬 ☜ϾϿ (@UncleMustee_) May 10, 2021

If Arsenal had Henry, Bergkamp and Vieira on deck, we would sign almost any player in world football



Why? These three have clout and legends of the game. Imagine being a player and getting a call from any of them



But we have arteta and Edu, zero clout #KroenkeOut #ArtetaOut — OrganisedMessFC (@BrutallyGooner) May 10, 2021

We are in for Camavinga but that doesn't mean we will get him!!! First of all #ArtetaOut #kroenkefuckoff — arsenalmad79Reloaded (@arsenalmad37) May 10, 2021

We're selling Leno? Didn't see that one coming. Anyway, overhaul the squad but the first signing should be a new manager.#ArtetaOut — Access Solutions (@ozilscornea) May 10, 2021

Oh well loyalty means nothing at arsenal. We sold Martinez hoping Leno stays with us and at the first sign of no European football the rumours start. If Leno goes then shame on arsenal for letting a loyal later be allowed to leave in tears. #KronekeOut #ARSWBA #arsenal #ArtetaOut — Lacabamayang!!!!!!! (@AnilSehmi) May 10, 2021

Under a real manager, would've been one of the best in the league #ArtetaOut https://t.co/YWKVPJy5HC — XhakaTheWorst1 (@XhakaThe) May 10, 2021

Thanks to StatDNA



We choose Xhaka over Kante



We choose Mustafi over a young VVD



We choose Chamakh and kept Bendtner over a 22 year old Aubameyang



Stop watching games with stat lens on and use the eye test. It never lies #KroenkeOut #ArtetaOut — OrganisedMessFC (@BrutallyGooner) May 10, 2021