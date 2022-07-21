Arteta ready to play £30m new boy Zinchenko in midfield as Arsenal boss welcomes ‘exceptional’ transfer business

The Gunners coach is delighted to be reuniting with a versatile performer he previously worked with at Manchester City

Mikel Arteta has been outlining his plans for Oleksandr Zinchenko once a £30 million ($36m) deal for the Ukraine international is wrapped up, with the Arsenal boss prepared to play the converted left-back in midfield.

The 25-year-old moved into defence during Arteta’s time working alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

That versatility could be put to good use at Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners delighted to have an “exceptional” piece of transfer business in place.

Where will Zinchenko play for Arsenal?

Arteta told reporters when asked if he will be playing Zinchenko in defence or midfield: “He can play both.

“He was a natural No 10 early in his career, and we converted him into a left-back, which can do a lot of things that we want in our way of playing.

“That versatility is something that's going to be important for the team because we have other players in that position than more specific full-backs, so I’m really happy.”

Zinchenko was in attendance to watch Arsenal ease past MLS side Orlando City 3-1 in a pre-season friendly.

Arteta said: “He's an exceptional footballer and is someone that is going to bring a competitive edge to that dressing room.

“There are still a few formalities to get everything concrete, but I’m really happy to have him, I know the player really well.”

What is next for Arsenal’s transfer window?

Zinchenko is poised to become the fifth new arrival at Arsenal, with deals for Marquinhos, Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus having already been completed this summer.

There could be more movement into north London but Arteta admits he is now ready to start clearing some deadwood.

The Spaniard added on his plans: "We have a large squad, so we have to make some decisions on the players that we're not going to be using consistently and be fair and straight with them, and that's a process that's going to start very soon.”