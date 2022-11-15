‘I don’t think Arteta would have Ronaldo’ – Doubts cast by Wilshere over want-away Man Utd star joining Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo may be forcing his way out of Manchester United, but Jack Wilshere doubts that Mikel Arteta would want the Portuguese at Arsenal.

Portuguese has been critical of Red Devils

Appears to have no future at OId Trafford

Waiting on offers from elsewhere to be tabled

WHAT HAPPENED? Piers Morgan, who has carried out an explosive interview with Ronaldo in which the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has delivered a scathing assessment of Premier League giants at Old Trafford, has claimed that the 37-year-old would help to carry the Gunners to title glory if he were to head for Emirates Stadium. Ex-Arsenal midfielder Wilshere, who is now an academy coach in north London, is not having that and is not convinced that a Spanish coach working with a happy squad would be eager to acquire a divisive character either.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wilshere has told talkSPORT of Ronaldo: “I still think he would bring something for the younger players to look at, see how he lives and see how he does things. I still think there’s a benefit to have him.”

Pressed further on whether those at Arsenal would want the Portugal international, the former England star added: “I don’t think Mikel would have him. No [I wouldn’t have him either]. Obviously what he has done is bad, but he doesn’t have a track record of that. He stayed at Madrid for years.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo found himself short on options when making a push for the exits at Old Trafford over the summer, with it yet to be determined how much interest will be shown in him now that bridges have been burned with Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils board.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are expected to be in the market for further additions during the January transfer window, having positioned themselves at the top of the Premier League table, with there suggestions that Arteta could do with acquiring another goalscorer to compete with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.