Arteta explains why Arsenal had to add in January transfer window as Trossard & Kiwior add important depth

Mikel Arteta is pleased with the transfer business that Arsenal have been able to carry out, with January deals finally being pushed over the line.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have, after enduring frustration in pursuit of Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk, completed the £26 million ($32m) signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton and have Jakub Kiwior on the way from Spezia. Greater depth was always going to be required at Emirates Stadium in order to sustain bids for silverware on multiple fronts, with Arteta admitting as much after seeing his side edge a five-goal thriller with Manchester United.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta told Sky Sports when asked about the importance of transfer business: "Just in terms of numbers, we had 15 or 16 outfield players and it wasn't enough. They are going to help us. You saw Trossard is composed and confident already."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There may be more movement to come in north London, but Arsenal are delighted with the progress they are making after hitting 50 points at the halfway stage of the 2022-23 campaign – their best ever start to a domestic season. Arteta said on that record: "It's great and we deserve to be where we are because of how we're playing. But there are a lot of things that we can do much better."

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal still have a number of big tests to pass this season, with Manchester City set to be faced twice in their next four fixtures, with a trip to the Etihad Stadium set to be taken in on Friday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.