Arsenal clash with Wolfsburg delayed due to confetti with 'hoover' deployed to clean up before WUCL match

Arsenal's Women's Champions League clash with Wolfsburg was delayed because of confetti, with a hoover required to clear the pitch.

The two sets of players were on the pitch ready to kick-off their quarter-final second leg match but were unable to start because of the amount of green confetti thrown from the stands by the home supporters.

A member of groundstaff attempted to sweep the confetti into piles while another used a leafblower as a hoover to suck as much of it as possible, with the game eventually able to begin around five minutes late.