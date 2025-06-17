Arsenal star Chloe Kelly names Lionesses defender competing in NWSL as toughest opponent & picks ‘wild’ England colleague as funniest team-mate

Chloe Kelly has named fellow Lionesses ace Jess Carter as her toughest opponent and “wild” England colleague Khiara Keating as her funniest team-mate.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Kelly has competed with and against some of the finest talent that women’s football has to offer. She helped England to European Championship glory in 2022, with her memorable celebration after netting in extra-time during a final clash with Germany still considered to be her favourite.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The 27-year-old forward savoured FA Cup and League Cup glory during her time with Manchester City, before helping Arsenal to claim the Champions League crown during an initial loan spell back with the Gunners in 2024-25.

Article continues below

Getty

WHAT KELLY SAID

Kelly has faced many formidable foes over the course of her career, but considers a familiar face to be the best. Asked by Versus to pick out the toughest defender that she has lined up against, Kelly said: “Jess Carter. She’s so good one v one.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Former Birmingham and Chelsea star Carter is currently turning out in NWSL for Gotham FC. Meanwhile, Kelly picked Manchester City’s charismatic 20-year-old goalkeeper when charged with the task of naming her funniest team-mate. She said: “Khiara Keating. She’s wild.”

WHAT NEXT?

Kelly, Carter and Keating have all been named in Sarina Wiegman’s squad for Euro 2025, with the Lionesses preparing for a defence of their continental title on Swiss soil this summer - with that event getting underway on July 2.