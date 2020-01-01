‘Arsenal need to say sorry to Ozil & play him!’ – Merson sees outcast as January ‘fix’ for Arteta

The ex-Gunners star says the north London giants, who are struggling for creative inspiration, are “missing a trick” by ostracising a World Cup winner

Mesut Ozil can provide a January “fix” for , says Paul Merson, with the Gunners told they will be “missing a trick” if they do not apologise to an ostracised World Cup winner and get him back into their team.

Mikel Arteta has taken to freezing a 32-year-old former Germany international out of his plans.

That was always going to be a brave call from the Spaniard, with others needing to step up in the absence of a player proven at the very highest level.

Arsenal’s class of 2020-21 have been failing to convince, with a lack of creativity considered to be holding them back as they struggle for inspiration in the final third of the field.

Merson has stated on a regular basis that he believes the wrong call was made with Ozil, who could have stepped in had he been included in Premier League and squad, with Arteta now being urged to swallow his pride and wipe the slate clean.

“What can they do in January to fix it? Go and knock on Mesut Ozil’s door, say you’re sorry and you need him to play!” former Gunners star Merson told the Daily Star on the changes that need to be made at Emirates Stadium.

“Arsenal were atrocious against Spurs. They never looked like scoring. Ozil’s getting £350,000-a-week and sitting at home while his team can’t score.

“I’m not saying play him against or , when you’re not going to see much of the ball. But against teams like Spurs or , he can get on the ball and dictate things and make a few decent chances.

“They could re-register him in January. They're missing a trick if they don't.

“I just don’t know where Arsenal are going right now. The manager was talking after the Spurs game as if they’d played well. I hope he doesn’t actually believe that!

“You would still expect them to beat Burnley. It’s a nice game for them. Burnley don’t have the pace on the counter to hurt Arsenal, and they don’t score many goals.

“Arsenal should beat them. But it will only be papering over the cracks if they do.”

The Gunners have made their worst start to a season in 39 years and will play host to the Clarets on Sunday languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.