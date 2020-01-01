Arsenal confirm fractured ankle for Torreira as Tierney returns to full training

The Gunners have revealed that their Uruguay international midfielder is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but others are returning to fitness

Lucas Torreira is set to be sidelined at for the foreseeable future, with the Gunners confirming that he suffered an ankle fracture in an clash with Portsmouth.

The international midfielder lasted less than 16 minutes at Fratton Park on Monday when he was felled by a strong challenge from James against Pompey and left writhing in agony.

Torreira was given oxygen on the field before being carried off on a stretcher, with it immediately apparent that he had suffered a serious problem.

More teams

Arsenal faced an anxious waiting before discovering the full severity of his injury and it has now been revealed that the combative 24-year-old suffered a broken bone.

No timescale has been put on his recovery, but head coach Mikel Arteta will not be able to call upon the South American any time soon.

In the latest fitness update on the club’s official website, Arsenal said of Torreira: “Sustained fracture to right ankle during Portsmouth (a) on Monday.

“Awaiting further specialist reviews which will determine recovery plan.”

While Torreira will be seeing plenty of the treatment table over the coming weeks, Kieran Tierney has stepped away from it.

The international left-back has endured an injury-ravaged debut campaign in north London, but has returned to full training and is back in contention for competitive minutes.

His recovery could prove very timely, with other defensive options still stuck on the sidelines as Sead Kolasinac is set to be out of action until the end of the month.

Arsenal have said of the Bosnian full-back: “Significant strain to right shoulder joint during (h) on 23 February.

“Aiming to return to full training by the end of March.”

Meanwhile, January signing Cedric Soares is nursing a knee complaint and is not expected to resume full training until after the Gunners have taken in a Premier League derby date with West Ham on Saturday.

Article continues below

Calum Chambers is the only other player unavailable to Arteta, with the 25-year-old having seen his campaign brought to a close by a serious knee problem.

Arsenal said of him: “Ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during (h) on 29 December.

“Successful surgery completed. Rehabilitation process expected to take between six to nine months.”