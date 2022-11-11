‘I wanted Arsenal fans to proper boo Aubameyang’ – Seaman disappointed to see Chelsea striker avoid heckling

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got off lightly during his first reunion with Arsenal, with David Seaman admitting he wanted “fans to proper boo him”.

Striker left Gunners for Barcelona in February

Returned to England over the summer

Made little impact in defeat for Blues

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gabonese striker, who was forced out of Emirates Stadium back in February following a breach of club discipline, found himself returning to English football over the summer when Chelsea put a deal in place with Barcelona. He was always going to run into hisformer employers at some stage, with a 1-0 defeat to the Gunners at Stamford Bridge seeing Aubameyang struggle to make an impact before being replaced in the immediate aftermath of Gabriel Magalhaes netting the only goal of the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Legendary former Arsenal goalkeeper Seaman was disappointed to see Aubameyang, who had attracted attention for his “nothing personal” comments ahead of the game, avoid serious heckling from the away support. He told Seaman Says: “The Aubameyang situation… his last season at Arsenal is exactly what it’s like now [at Chelsea]. The fact that Barcelona let him go tells you everything. I’m not surprised [he is struggling]. I’m not surprised the way he is playing. That’s what he been like for quite a while now. He does it in flashes, he doesn’t do it for long enough. The only disappointing this about the weekend is that when Arsenal scored, he sneaked off. I wanted the Arsenal fans to proper boo him. They didn’t get that chance as he got hooked off straight away as soon as we scored and all the Arsenal fans were too busy celebrating.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang hadjust eight touches against Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta’s side able to contain the threat he posed while preventing Chelsea from feeding the ball into a man who hit 92 goals during his time in north London.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners continue to sit at the top of the Premier League table and will guarantee themselves No.1 spot for the World Cup break if they can claim a 12th victory of the season away at Wolves on Saturday.