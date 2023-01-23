Arsenal fan Romeo Beckham trolls dad David after Gunners beat Man United in crunch Premier League clash

Manchester United legend David Beckham has been trolled by his Arsenal-supporting son Romeo following the Red Devils’ defeat at Emirates Stadium.

Red Devils suffered 3-2 defeat at the Emirates

Gunners remain top of the table

Bragging rights claimed by youngster now at Brentford

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag took his side to north London on Sunday for a heavyweight encounter between league leaders and top-four hopefuls. Arsenal prevailed in a thrilling five-goal encounter, as Eddie Nketiah bundled home a last-minute winner, allowing Romeo Beckham – who is currently on the books at Brentford - to secure family bragging rights after taking in the action alongside his father.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: David Beckham has previously told Shortlist of seeing Romeo nail his colours to a Gunners mast: “I tried to get Man United shirts on them early. Two of them are Man United fans and one of them's an Arsenal fan. I don't know how that happened, but my middle son, Romeo, is an Arsenal fan. Actually, I do know how it happened. I took him to an Arsenal game and Arsene Wenger treated him so well, gave him a shirt with his name on the back and his favourite number. I had that when I was a kid with Man United. I let them support whoever they want. They don't have to support the teams I played for.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are now five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, while United sit fourth – 11 points adrift of the Gunners after playing a game more and with Tottenham six points behind them in fifth.