Argentina vs Mexico: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Argentina face Mexico at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday as the Albiceleste aim to get their 2022 World Cup campaign back on track after a shock defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia, while El Tri also failed to make a winning start as they were held to a goalless draw against Poland.

Lionel Messi and co. succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia that marked the end of Argentina's 36-game unbeaten streak, even as the reigning Copa America champions entered the tournament as major favourites.

For Mexico, meanwhile, veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa kept out Robert Lewandowski's penalty as Tata Martino's side survived to earn a 0-0 draw. It therefore boils down to a crucial clash in Group C as both teams need a win to boost their knockout chances.

Game: Argentina vs Mexico Date: November 26, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Nov 27) Venue: Lusail Stadium, Lusail Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV1 and STV are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX or STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FS1, Telemundo fuboTV UK ITV1, STV ITVX, STV Player India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD, MTV HD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Argentina squad & team news

Lionel Messi trained separately to the rest of the group on Thursday but Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni confirmed he will be ready for the game against Mexico. Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria should join him in attack despite below-par performances last time out.

Lisandro Martinez may be called in to start in place of either Cristian Romero or Nicolas Otamendi, while Gonzalo Montiel and Alexis Mac Allister are also ready if required.

Angel Correa and Paulo Dybala will also be raring for some action as they are among those yet to feature in this World Cup finals.

Argentina possible XI: E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martinez, Di Maria

Position Players Goalkeepers E. Martinez, Armani, Rulli Defenders Otamendi, Acuna, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Molina, Montiel, Foyth, Romero, Li. Martinez Midfielders Paredes, De Paul, Rodriguez, Palacios, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Gomez Forwards Messi, La. Martinez, Dybala, Almada, Alvarez, Di Maria, Correa

Mexico squad and team news

Raul Jimenez, having started on the bench in the Poland draw, will hope to start against Argentina, with Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega attacking from the flanks.

Luis Chavez is likely to have done enough to secure his place on the left side of midfield, while Jorge Sanchez is set to continue at right-back.

Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Alvarez, Herrera, Chavez; Lozano, Martin, Vega