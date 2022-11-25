'Lionel Messi is doing well' - Argentina coach Scaloni responds to injury whispers surrounding star forward

Lionel Scaloni confirmed Lionel Messi will be ready for Argentina's game against Mexico amid suggestions that the forward is nursing a leg injury.

Messi physically and mentally prepared

Scaloni admits the game comes in "a difficult moment"

Calls on fans to stick with the team

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina manager has confirmed Messi has no issues when it comes to preparation for their upcoming World Cup game against Mexico. He also highlighted the importance of the whole squad bouncing back from the 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at a pre-match news conference, Scaloni said: "Leo is doing well, as our his other teammates. We know tomorrow we have an important match and most young players know that everything will be left on the pitch. Everything depends on us - that's why we need to give everything on the pitch.

"You need to rise up after a blow like that, bounce back together and think of the upcoming match - that's all you can do. For a long time everything was perfect for us - all joy - but in difficult moments we need everyone's support."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Should Argentina lose to Mexico for the first time in 18 years, they'll be staring down the barrel of World Cup elimination. It's a fate that would be confirmed should that happen and Saudi Arabia avoid defeat against a Poland side earlier in the day on November 25th.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR SCALONI AND ARGENTINA? They'll be hoping to keep their World Cup hopes alive by securing a positive result against Mexico on Saturday.