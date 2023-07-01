Another Chelsea exit! Cesar Azpilicueta heading to Atletico Madrid as Blues captain ends 11-year stay at Stamford Bridge

- Azpilicueta set to join Atletico
- Will leave Chelsea as free agent
- Will leave the club after 11 years
WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish defender is close to parting ways with Chelsea after 11 years at the club. He will join Atletico Madrid as a free agent on a two-year deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Azpilicueta put pen to paper on a new two-year contract at Chelsea just last summer, but the Blues have given him the green light to leave as a free agent as a mark of respect for their loyal servant.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Serie A giants Inter were also keen on signing the Spanish international as a replacement for Milan Skriniar who has left the club as a free agent to join Paris Saint-Germain. But Atletico have beaten the Italian club in the race to secure Azpilicueta's signature.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty
Getty
WHAT NEXT? The veteran is set to become the fifth player to leave Chelsea this summer after Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kane, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount. While Kante and Koulibaly moved to Saudi Arabia, Havertz joined Arsenal and Mount is all set to sign for Manchester United. The Blues will now look to let go of some more players as part of their summer clear-out.