Another exit? Cesar Azpilicueta in discussions to leave Chelsea amid interest from Inter

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sky Italia, Inter are eyeing a move for Azpilicueta to bolster their defence. The 33-year-old has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, but is said to be working on terminating his deal to seek a new challenge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter's pursuit of Azpilicueta comes as they seek to find a replacement for Milan Škriniar, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. With the need for a defender of similar stature, capability and experience, Azpilicueta becomes an attractive target for the Champions League finalists.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Apart from Inter, another potential destination for Azpilicueta is believed to be Bayern Munich. Thomas Tuchel, who has previously worked with Azpilicueta, reportedly holds an interest in reuniting with the experienced defender at Bayern Munich.

WHAT NEXT? Azpilicueta's agents are working on freeing him early from his Chelsea contract, which is set to expire at the end of 2024. The negotiations between the involved parties will likely determine whether he ends up at Inter or Bayern Munich.