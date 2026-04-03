An unprecedented crisis rocks Barcelona... with Laporta the prime suspect

Despite attempts by Barcelona president Joan Laporta to boast about the new Camp Nou stadium, the reality reveals a series of successive setbacks that threaten the reputation of the biggest project in the club’s history.

Following the crisis over the installation of the roof, a new and more serious problem has emerged concerning the fans’ view from the stands, turning the much-anticipated architectural masterpiece into a chronic headache for the Catalan club’s management.

According to a report published by the Catalan newspaper Ara, the front rows of the Camp Nou stands suffer from a serious structural flaw that makes visibility almost impossible.

Fans who paid huge sums to reserve their premium seats can see nothing but the advertising hoardings surrounding the pitch, in a scene described by experts as a “resounding failure” in design and execution.

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Lowering the pitch

Engineers consulted by the newspaper confirmed that the only possible solution to rectify this error is to lower the pitch by one metre below ground level.

However, although effective, this option is extremely costly financially and would delay the handover of the final project, which is already under significant time pressure.

A solution that creates a new drainage crisis

Lowering the pitch is not without serious consequences, however. According to experts, this modification will complicate the stadium’s drainage system, as engineers will have to find new drainage points located below the southern level of the pitch, which may require a complete redesign of the infrastructure.

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The report suggests that responsibility for this error lies not with Limak, the company carrying out the work, but with Barcelona’s management itself, which altered certain details of the original project without sufficient consideration.

Laporta’s historic mistake

Historically, the issue of visibility at Camp Nou is not a new one, having first arisen in 1994. The project drawn up by former president Josep Maria Bartomeu specifically addressed this point, but with Laporta’s return to the club’s presidency, the design was amended and the proposed solution scrapped, which only exacerbated the problem.

One of the architects who spoke to the newspaper described the situation, saying: “Renovating a stadium at a cost of €1.5 billion and making such a colossal mistake strikes at the very heart of the project’s credibility.”

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Barcelona’s management in a bind… and the fans are furious

Within the club, officials are aware of the scale of the error, but are attempting to downplay it in the media to avoid accountability. Nevertheless, public anger is mounting, particularly among season ticket holders who feel they have been duped by the promises of the ‘new stadium’.

Whilst Laporta continues to promote his architectural achievements, it seems the new Camp Nou faces a real test between its proclaimed grandeur and a reality riddled with flaws, in a project that could turn from a source of pride for Barcelona into a heavy burden on its history.