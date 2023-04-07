Manchester City star Alex Greenwood has withdrawn from the England squad to face Australia after picking up an injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? Although the specifics of Greenwood's knock have not been revealed, the defender did take a blow to the head during the Lionesses' Finalissima victory over Brazil on Thursday evening. However, she stayed on and converted a penalty in the shootout. No player will be called up to replace her.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Millie Bright out injured, Greenwood started alongside Leah Williamson at centre-back against Brazil. Man City will be hoping her injury is not serious, as they battle for the WSL title over the coming weeks. Greenwood has only missed one game for the Cityzens this season, forming a solid partnership with former England captain Steph Houghton in recent times.

WHAT THEY SAID? "Alex Greenwood has withdrawn from the England senior women’s squad through injury," a statement from her club read.

"The City defender has returned to the club for treatment. No player will be called up as a replacement. Greenwood played the full match of England’s win over Brazil to become part of the first team to win the Finalissima.

"Brazil made it 1-1 in the final seconds of added time to take it to penalties. Greenwood scored the third in the 4-2 shoot-out win. The defender will miss England’s friendly against Australia on Tuesday 11 April at the home of Brentford FC with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 (UK)."

WHAT NEXT? With Greenwood out, Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy - who wasn't even in the squad before Bright pulled out - will be hoping for a start when the Lionesses head to Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium to face Australia on Tuesday evening. Manchester United's Maya Le Tissier is another contender to feature.