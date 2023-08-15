Alisson to Saudi Arabia?! Al-Nassr interested in Liverpool stopper with Reds No.1 said to be 'tempted' by chance to play with Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr are reported to be showing a strong interest in Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to reports from FootMercato, the 30-year-old Brazil international is said to be attracting attention from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino have all left for the Middle East this summer, it seems yet another one of Jurgen Klopp's squad could potentially be on their way out. The Reds have so far struggled to bring in new bodies, after the failed attempts to sign both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Having brought in just two new faces in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, losing the former Roma man just weeks before the transfer deadline would present yet another problem for Liverpool this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the Reds are due to play their first home Premier League game of the season this weekend, playing host to AFC Bournemouth at Anfield.