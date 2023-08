Neymar has officially been announced as an Al-Hilal player, after completing a €90 million (£77.2m/$98.3m) transfer from PSG.

Neymar joins Al-Hilal

€90m transfer deal

Ends six-year stay in France

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Hilal have confirmed the signing of Neymar from Ligue 1 side PSG, in a deal that will see the Brazilian international earn a whopping €160m (£137m/$175m) over two seasons in Saudi Arabia.

More to follow...