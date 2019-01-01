Afcon: Tanzania set for Senegal showdown

Emmanuel Amuneke’s men are battle-ready for their first appearance in the continental tournament in 39 years

communication and media officer Clifford Ndimbo says the Taifa Stars are gearing up for their opening 2019 game against on Sunday.

The East Africans were one of the early arrivals in and have played two friendly games in preparation for the Afcon finals.

Emmanuel Amuneke’s men lost 1-0 in their first warm-up game against the host nation, the Pharaohs, at Alexandria’s Borg El-Arab Stadium last Thursday.

On Sunday, they drew 1-1 with Zimbabwe in their final friendly game, with Mbwana Samatta’s strike cancelling out Knox Mutizwa’s first-half effort at El Sekka El Hadid Stadium in Cairo.

Ndimbo believes the players are getting ready to meet the Terenga Lions, who will be without their star-forward Sadio Mane for the encounter at the 30 June Stadium.

“The team already in Cairo, and all players are in good shape ahead of the finals kick off tomorrow. The team trained yesterday and are set to train today” Ndimbo told the DAILY News.

After their first game against Senegal, the Taifa Stars will lock horns with in their second game on June 27, before their final Group C match against on July 1.

Tanzania will hope to surpass their previous performance in the competition in 1980, where they were eliminated at the group stage..